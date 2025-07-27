Man linked to Idaho prostitution ring pleads guilty to charges after massage parlor raids - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man arrested after massage parlor raids last year pleaded guilty on Friday to several charges as part of a plea agreement.

Salon Kahn, 63, pleaded guilty in Twin Falls County District Court to one felony count of procurement of sexual activity, one felony count of receiving proceeds of illegal sexual activity, and two felony counts of maintaining or supporting a place of commercial sexual activity. The court dismissed a charge of interstate trafficking in commercial sexual activity as part of the agreement.

Kahn was responsible for managing Perfect Massage and Dragon Massage in Twin Falls alongside Lan Wang, said lead prosecuting attorney Gabrielle Boliou during Friday’s hearing. Kahn took the job after meeting Wang in a California drugstore. Kahn agreed to take the job in Idaho without knowing the specifics.

Boliou said the locations advertised online for “commercial sex websites” with “very explicit advertisements.” Kahn and Wang would transport out-of-state women from the Magic Valley Regional Airport to the parlors for commercial sexual activity.

The two held joint bank accounts containing $60,000. Kahn admitted that he was responsible for transferring the profits from commercial sexual activity into the account, Boliou said.

Kahn walked into the courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit, with handcuffs around his ankles and wrists. The court gave a recommended sentence of 10 years in prison, with three years fixed and seven years indeterminate. Kahn will also pay restitution to victims and forfeit his proceeds and businesses.

The court scheduled Kahn’s sentencing for Sept. 19.

