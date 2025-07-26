Shotgun Bar launches restaurant despite roadwork challenges - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Don’t let the roadwork fool you — there’s plenty happening at Shotgun Bar, and owner Katie Pierce wants locals and visitors to know it’s worth the stop.

At 3519 Yale-Kilgore Road in Island Park, the iconic bar, which has been around since the 1970s, expanded into a sit-down restaurant this spring, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Katie Pierce, who bought Shotgun Bar in 2018, has spent the last seven years transforming the business into a hub for locals and visitors. Known for its rustic charm and friendly staff, Shotgun Bar has become a popular gathering spot for friends, a venue for charity fundraisers, and a hub for live music.

Pierce realizes that the timing for launching the restaurant isn’t ideal. The Federal Highway Administration is undertaking a major construction project on Highway 20 between Island Park and Dubois, with a scheduled completion date of Oct. 1. However, the construction is causing difficulties for travelers and creating parking issues.

“Business has taken a major hit. Even though we’ve been open for seven years, it feels like we’re starting over,” Pierce said. “A lot of people either think we’re closed or can’t find parking. But we’re still here, still cooking, and still pouring coffee and mimosas.”

With the recent launch of the restaurant, Pierce hopes to cater to an even wider audience, despite ongoing road construction challenges.

“We want people to know we’re open, we need their support, and we want to keep our team working through this tough stretch,” Pierce said.

Pierce aims to attract both tourists staying in short-term rentals and long-time residents from nearby towns, such as Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Blackfoot, who summer in the Island Park area.

The new sit-down restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon, with lunch and dinner available from noon to 8 p.m.

The breakfast menu features items like breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches and a $5 Grand Slam Breakfast special, which includes two eggs, one pancake, one sausage and a cup of coffee.

For lunch and dinner, guests can enjoy a variety of options, including burgers and sandwiches, as well as fresh salads, all prepared in-house.

Prairie Flatbead with Boursin cheese, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, mushrooms, Parmesan and arugula, one of Shotgun Bar’s signature dishes. | Courtesy photo

Pierce emphasized that Shotgun Bar is family-friendly during the hours they serve food.

“We’re thrilled to be serving a full restaurant menu finally, and we’re one of the few places in Island Park that serves breakfast,” Pierce said. “We’re cooking up meals we’re proud to serve — whether you’re a local or just passing through town.”

To attract new customers and remind locals they’re open, Pierce is launching Wednesday Happy Hours in August from 2 to 5 p.m., offering food and drink specials. She’s also keeping the popular “Shotgun Sunday” live outdoor concerts going strong, with plans to move the music indoors after Labor Day to keep the tradition going through the off-season.

The bar’s reputation for supporting live, local music remains strong, with a loyal lineup of returning bands and new artists who keep customers coming back.

Musician Shawn Barnby is a local favorite at Shotgun Bar. | Courtesy photo

“I’m happy that Shotgun has become a hub for local music, something the customers look forward to,” Pierce said.

For more information or to view the Shotgun Bar’s full menu, call (208) 339-5929 or visit its Facebook page.