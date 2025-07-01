Traffic lights out at one of Pocatello's busiest intersections - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department has issued a traffic alert for the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Oak Street, where traffic lights are currently out of service.

Since this is one of the city’s busiest intersections, drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and take alternative routes to help reduce congestion and delays.

Until repairs are completed, motorists should treat the intersection as a four-way stop and use extra caution when approaching.

City crews are on site working to restore functionality as quickly as possible; however, it’s estimated that the lights won’t be fixed until around 5 p.m.

Some drivers are reporting that the traffic light has not been working since 10:30 a.m. today. No reason for the outage was given.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as they become available.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to stay alert, be patient, and follow any posted signs or temporary traffic control measures.