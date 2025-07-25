WATCH LIVE | Lori Vallow Daybell to be sentenced in Arizona murder conspiracy cases - East Idaho News

PHOENIX — Lori Vallow Daybell will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of conspiring to kill her fourth husband and her former nephew-in-law.

Two separate juries in Maricopa County found Daybell guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit the murders of Charles Vallow and Brandon Boudreaux.

Family members are expected to give victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing and Daybell could speak before Judge Justin Beresky hands down his sentence. She could serve 25 years to life in prison on each charge.

After Daybell is sentenced, she will be brought back to Idaho where she will serve life in prison for killing her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow” and Tylee Ryan, along with conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her husband’s first wife.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Arizona time. Beresky has instituted a five-minute delay on video livestreaming. You can watch in the player above.