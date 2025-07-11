Witnesses to fatal Island Park crash start fundraiser for Cooper family - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — After witnessing the devastating car crash that claimed the life of five-year-old Catherine Cooper on July 4 near Island Park, Sunroom Coffee out of Salt Lake City has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the Cooper family.

The Cooper family of Idaho Falls was returning to their Island Park cabin following the Ashton July 4th parade when the accident happened. The crash injured six other family members and the driver of the semitruck who hit them.

RELATED: 5-year-old Idaho Falls girl killed in Island Park crash after July 4 parade

The fundraiser, titled “Stand By the Coopers in Their Time of Loss,” was organized by the project manager of Sunroom Coffee, a small-batch roastery and café in Salt Lake City.

Two of the company owners, who asked EastIdahoNews.com not to use their names, were driving behind the Cooper family’s minivan at the time of the crash and were the first to stop and assist. They stayed on scene to help those injured and later searched for the family’s dog, Luna, who ran off during the chaos of the wreck. Luna was found safe and returned to the family.

The owners of Sunroom Coffee, who were at the scene, said they were profoundly affected by the accident and felt compelled to help the family in every way possible.

Private family services will be held for Catherine, whose loved ones remember her as a bright and affectionate child with a deep love for animals, especially her pets. Her obituary can be viewed here: Catherine Opal Cooper.

The Cooper family has expressed their gratitude to the organizers of the fundraiser and those offering support during their time of grief.

Those who would like to donate to the GoFundMe can do so here: Stand By the Coopers in Their Time of Loss.