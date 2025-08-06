Annual Indian Festival celebrates 60 years of tradition in Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A milestone celebration kicks off this week as the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes mark 60 years of tradition, culture and community at the Annual Indian Festival.

Set for Thursday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 10, this year’s event welcomes guests from near and far under the theme: “Celebrating and Continuing 60 Years of Strength and History.”

“For six decades, our festival has been a cherished tradition, uniting generations through culture, community, and celebration,” said Fort Hall Business Council Chairwoman Donna Thompson in a news release. “We honor those who came before us and continue to carry forward the spirit and resilience of our people.”

First-time Festival Coordinator Leah Tindore added, “Every year when the festival comes around, it feels like my soul lights up. It’s more than just a celebration; it’s a reminder of who we are and where we come from. I’ve grown up watching my community pour their hearts into this weekend, and now I get to be a part of that magic – I hope everyone who joins us feels the beauty of it all, like they’re part of something timeless.”

RELATED: 59th annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival features cultural events for the entire family

The festival will feature a variety of events and entertainment for all ages. At the heart of the celebration is the competitive powwow at the Delbert Farmer Festival Arbor, featuring champion dancers and drum groups from across Indian Country. Grand Entry for the Children’s Powwow is at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Grand Entry times for the main powwow are 7 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Annual Festival Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the east end of Agency Road in Fort Hall. Adult Grand Marshal Belma Truchot Colter, the first Miss Shoshone-Bannock, and Youth Grand Marshal Keanna Conrad, a two-time high school state champion wrestler and positive example to youth, will lead it.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy softball and golf tournaments, Indian relay races at the home of the sport, handgames in the new arbor, a horseshoe tournament, an All-Indian Art Show, the Junior and INFR Rodeos, a fun run/walk, a Traditional Salmon and Buffalo Feast, Skate Jam, Hip-Hop Bash, numerous arts and crafts vendors, food booths and more.

The traditional costumes, dancing and music are a big part of the fun at the annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival happening this week. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

One of the most anticipated moments of the weekend is the crowning of Miss Shoshone-Bannock, a prestigious role model in the community who serves as a dedicated ambassador of the people. Four outstanding young women — Jasmine Coby, Myke Moore, Danella Murphy, and Scarlette Stagner — are vying for the title. The new royalty will be crowned following the Friday night Grand Entry, with a special honoring to follow for past titleholders and current Miss Shoshone-Bannock, Dystnee Rope.

For a full schedule of events, attendees may purchase the Sho-Ban News Festival Edition, which includes a special newspaper and magazine featuring head staff profiles, royalty welcomes, and stories highlighting talented Shoshone-Bannock artists. Festival Editions are available at Sho-Ban News stands on the Festival Grounds and at T.P. Gas, Trading Post Grocery Store, Donzia Gift Shop, Blue Corner Store, Fort Hall Museum, Sage Hill Travel Center, and Bannock Peak Truck Stop.

For more information, visit shobanfestival.com or follow the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival on Facebook.

Ask ChatGPT