Don’t change your mind: Public urges commissioners to uphold Henrys Lake Flats development denial - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Fremont County commissioners heard more than two hours of testimony Wednesday night from residents urging them not to overturn a previous decision denying a large-scale development in the Henrys Lake Flats.

The public hearing, held at Fremont County High School in St. Anthony, drew an estimated 80 people—most of whom traveled from Island Park to attend. Twenty-three residents spoke, all opposing the appeal by Ensign Hospitality LLC, out of Utah, which is seeking to move forward with its proposed Flat Rock Hotel project despite the Fremont County Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial last November.

Longtime Island Park resident Elaine Winegar scolded the commissioners for holding the public hearing in St. Anthony instead of Island Park and making people drive down the hill, saying, “There would have been a lot more people in attendance if people didn’t have to drive.”

Opponents also took issue with the developer’s decision to rebrand the project from a “hotel” to a “guest lodge” during the appeal process, calling it a cosmetic change that did not alter the project’s scale or impact.

“It doesn’t change what it is, which is a large-scale resort development,” one speaker said.

According to the Henry’s Fork Wildlife Alliance, the proposed site is zoned Rural Base, the least disturbed designation under Fremont County’s development code. While guest lodges can be permitted in this zone, opponents argue the 132-room project—with 5,000 square feet of meeting space, a spa, restaurant, bar, 10 houses, 25 units of employee housing, and other infrastructure—resembles a commercial hotel, which is generally not allowed in rural districts.

Speakers cited concerns including environmental damage to sensitive habitat for pollinators, long-billed curlews, pronghorn, and grizzly bears, water quality, aquifer recharge, and damage to the world-class trout fishery.

Other concerns included increased traffic, car accidents and wildlife collisions; inadequate sewer and wastewater systems; insufficient employee housing; and strain on already stressed law enforcement, fire, and emergency services.

Angie Illum, who has 35 years of experience in hotel hospitality, told commissioners, “Nothing has changed since you correctly denied this application.”

Ensign’s attorney, Jared Nelson, argued the project is a permitted use under current zoning and emphasized that it would be built on private land. He acknowledged the project is a hotel and said the company had coordinated with Idaho Fish and Game regarding wildlife migration patterns, claiming there were no concerns.

“Island Park will continue to go on with or without Ensign,” Nelson said. “We are willing to cooperate and are not closed to suggestions.”

Commissioners have taken everyone’s comments under advisement and are expected to issue a decision within 60 days.

A full copy of the appeal and associated files is available for public review online here.