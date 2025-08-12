Four people and a dragon escape early morning house fire - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Four people and a pet bearded dragon are safe and unharmed after a fire broke out in a home on the 4800 block of Navajo Street in Pocatello Tuesday morning. The fire left the house heavily damaged and partially collapsed.

Around 7 a.m., the Pocatello Fire Department was called to Navajo Street after passersby noticed smoke and flames.

Assistant Chief of Operations Shane Grow said a mother and three daughters were inside the home at the time and were unaware of the fire until it was reported.

According to Grow, fire crews arrived within minutes and quickly worked to knock down the flames. Despite their efforts, the house suffered significant damage.

A home on Navajo Street in Pocatello is unlivable after damage from a fire early Tuesday morning. | Courtesy photo

“The home is not livable, and the roof is partially collapsed,” Grow said. “The house occupants have family in town, and they are staying with them for the time being.”

No injuries were reported, and the quick action of the passersby and first responders prevented the situation from becoming even more dangerous.

As of late Tuesday morning, fire officials were still investigating the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Grow said.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.