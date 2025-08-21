How James Dupré helped Randy Travis sing again — and what the rising country star told Emmy in 7 Questions - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

James Dupré is a rising country musician who is joining icon Randy Travis on his “More Life Tour.” James is the lead vocalist of the show, performing beside Randy and his original band.

James and Randy will be in Boise performing at the Morrison Center on Thursday, Aug. 28. James also has a new album coming on Friday called “It’s All Happening” and when he isn’t busy working, he’s running around with his five children.

Here’s what I asked James:

Can you tell me how you were picked to sing with Randy and be his voice?

What was it like the first time you met Randy and his adorable wife Mary?

You have a new album coming out on the 22nd. Tell me about it!

You’ll be in Idaho next week for your concert with Randy. Have you ever been here before and what’s your favorite way to have one of our famous potatoes?

If you weren’t involved in the music industry, what do you think you’d be doing for a career?

You have five kids. What do you like best about being a dad?

I’m starting middle school this week. Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my interview with James in the video player above and learn more about him here.

