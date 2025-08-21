Coroner identifies Idaho Falls man killed in Tuesday shootout - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man who died in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday after a report of a disturbance, leading to him reportedly shooting at officers, has been identified.

Derrand Zimmerman, 39, of Idaho Falls, was identified by Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez.

According to a statement from Idaho Falls Police, officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Clubhouse Circle for a report of a man armed with a gun causing a disturbance.

“The caller reported that the man had pointed the gun at her, had been acting erratically, had made suicidal statements, and had left the apartment armed with the gun,” according to the police statement.

Officers found the man, later identified as Zimmerman, outside the second-floor apartment and tried to speak with him.

At one point, police tried to use a police K9 to apprehend him, “but that was unsuccessful,” according to the police statement.

“The caller reported that the man was pounding on the door trying to get inside,” according to police. “Emergency communications officers advised the caller, and children inside the residence, to stay inside and to shelter in place away from the door.”

Zimmerman reportedly made threatening statements to officers, then fired a shot at officers.

“Two Idaho Falls Police officers returned fire with their service weapons, striking the suspect,” The statement reads. “Officers were not struck by the shot fired by the man.”

EMS personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded to provide aid and transported Zimmerman to the hospital, but he was later declared deceased.

According to IFP, the East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce (EICIT) “responded to conduct an external investigation into the shooting. The EICIT is a team of investigators and professional staff from local law enforcement agencies who investigate police use of force and other critical incidents.”

The names of the officers involved have not yet been made available.

The Rexburg Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from other regional law enforcement agencies, according to the IFP statement. “The investigation will be reviewed by the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if the officers’ actions were justified under the law.”