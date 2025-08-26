Willow Creek Fire grows to 4,355 acres, 12% contained - East Idaho News

AFTON, Wyoming – The Willow Creek Fire, first reported on the morning of August 22, has now surpassed 4,000 acres.

SVI News reports the blaze ballooned from 250 acres to more than 3,000 acres over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the total acreage is 4,355 acres.

RELATED | Willow Creek Fire grows to nearly 4,000 acres

The fire is being reported at 12% containment, per the National Interagency Fire Center.

“All containment is currently concentrated on the eastern side, where structure protection and defense operations were highly effective,” a Tuesday morning update from Teton Interagency Fire says.

Located four miles southwest of Smoot, Wyoming, the cause of the fire has not been reported.

A total of 140 people are actively involved in battling the blaze, which caused a temporary road closure of U.S. Highway 89 on the evening of August 23. Areas in and around Highway 89 remain closed Tuesday. In a Tuesday morning update, officials say the stretch of highway running west along the Bridger-Teton National Forest boundary and continuing north to the Wyoming state line and southeast to the private forest boundary and its intersection with the highway is closed. This makes up the Grey River District and Kemmerer District.

“Travelers on Highway 89 should be cautious of fire vehicles and equipment in the area and are asked to not pull over or park on the side of the road to view the fire area, which could pose safety hazards to emergency personnel,” fire officials say in a news release.

Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast are expected to aid in the firefighting effort.