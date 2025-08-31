You've got to try these fries at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and the Crabby Patty Melt is simply delicious - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Gem State may not be near a coast, but if you’re looking for a taste of the sea, look no further than the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The Chop and Crab Shack is a relatively new addition to eastern Idaho’s biggest summer party. Owner Tyler Archibald says it’s the food stand’s third year, and selling crab seemed appropriate given its former tenants.

“This used to be the Pit Stop, and they originally had crab in the booth, they did a Garlic Crab Fry, and so last year we introduced the Crabby Patty,” Archibald said.

The Crabby Patty Melt is 100% real Deep-Sea Crab, provolone cheese, and homemade garlic aioli that is slow-grilled on two slices of sourdough. It’s a creamy, delicious blend of savory flavors that will satisfy any seafood lover. It sells for $10 at the booth.

Another big seller at The Chop and Crab Shack is the Hot Honey Buffalo Fries, which might be one of the best potato dishes we’ve tried at the fair. It’s a great big pile of fries and fried chicken slathered in homemade blue cheese dressing, drizzled with honey, sprinkled with Buffalo sauce and topped with scallions. It’s pretty amazing and is also available for $10.

The Chop and Crab Shack is located inside the food court, directly beyond the main gate. It is open from 8 a.m. until the fair closes each night. This is a once-a-year opportunity, as the booth doesn’t operate at any events besides the annual fair.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6.

“We love doing the fair,” Archibald said. “We love seeing the people and we appreciate everyone who comes here and supports us.”

FEEDING FRENZY 2025

