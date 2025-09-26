Body of woman who fell on Diamond Peak recovered by emergency responders - East Idaho News

ARCO — Deputies located a missing hiker’s body on Diamond Peak Saturday, after extensive efforts from search and rescue to locate her.

According to a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s office, dispatchers were notified around 3:10 p.m. Saturday of a missing hiker on Diamond Peak within Butte County.

The reporting party stated the group of three was descending Diamond Peak when a 52-year-old woman in their group, fell and disappeared out of sight.

People in the group reportedly tried to climb down to reach the woman but were prevented by the extremely steep, treacherous, and loose terrain.

Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene to assist, but due to the extremely dangerous and unstable terrain, Butte County Sheriff Dave Hansen requested the assistance of Two Bear Air Rescue out of Flathead County, Montana, which responded to the area.

Diamond Peak’s location on a map. | Google Maps

“With the assistance of (Two) Bear Air the two uninjured hikers were rescued from the mountain,” the release states. “At about 8 p.m., personnel aboard the rescue helicopter advised the female victim was located and was deceased, but due to darkness and fuel constraints they were unable to retrieve her at that time.”

At about 9 a.m. Sunday, Two Bear Air Rescue removed the woman’s body from the mountain.

“The Butte County Sheriff’s Office wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” the release states. “The Butte County Sheriff’s Office also wishes to thank [Two] Bear Air Rescue for their assistance with this rescue and recovery. Without them this operation would have taken significantly longer and would have been far more dangerous for all involved.”

Editor’s Note: Butte County Coroner Tara Parson has not responded to a request for the identification of the deceased woman. We will update if we hear back.