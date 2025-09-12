 COURTROOM INSIDER | Chad Daybell's prison letters, Mike King and Gabby Petito's parents - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Chad Daybell’s prison letters, Mike King and Gabby Petito’s parents

Nate Eaton

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Chad Daybell is writing letters from prison for the world to read. Nate Eaton takes a look at them, plus interviews Mike King from “Profiling Evil” and Gabby Petito’s parents on how they are honoring their daughter’s legacy.

