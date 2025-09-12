COURTROOM INSIDER | Chad Daybell's prison letters, Mike King and Gabby Petito's parents - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Chad Daybell’s prison letters, Mike King and Gabby Petito’s parentsPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Chad Daybell is writing letters from prison for the world to read. Nate Eaton takes a look at them, plus interviews Mike King from “Profiling Evil” and Gabby Petito’s parents on how they are honoring their daughter’s legacy.
