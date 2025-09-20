 COURTROOM INSIDER | Lori Daybell back in court. How much should she pay in restitution? - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | Lori Daybell back in court. How much should she pay in restitution?

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell was back in court Friday morning for a restitution hearing. The issue is how much she owes Kay Woodcock and Brandon Boudreaux – and Lori wants receipts.

Nate Eaton breaks it all down – plus the latest on Travis Decker.

Watch in the video player above.

