Family of teen killed in car crash asking the community to 'dance like Lucy's watching' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A family friend of 16-year-old Lucy James, who died following a car crash in August 2024, said she recently saw her in a dream, where all of her family and friends were dancing like nobody was watching.

“About six months ago, I had a dream, and woke up, and kind of thought about it for a few days,” says Emily Herbert. “I told (Lucy’s mom) about it, and I said, ‘Um, I had this weird dream that we were all dancing, and it was a dance called ‘Dance Like Lucy’s Watching.’ And I’m like, ‘Isn’t that crazy?'”

Christeen James, Lucy’s mom, didn’t think this was crazy at all. In fact, she wanted to make it happen for real.

“My daughter loved to dance. She didn’t stand still,” says James. “We have videos of her dancing in stores or dancing in bleachers, all over the place. She was just full of life. So I said to Emily that I actually really like that idea.”

Lucy James | Courtesy Emily Herbert

The fatal crash

On Aug. 22, 2024, Lucy was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart east on US-26 south of Ririe at the same time as a Peterbilt semi-truck.

Lucy’s car struck the rear end of the semi-truck’s trailer, left the roadway and rolled, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries, ISP said.

A zest for life

“Maybe her cells knew that she wasn’t going to stick around very long, she lives life and we couldn’t hold her back. She had no fear,” says James. “She spent winters in Arizona, and she love going to Jackson, and hiking around the Jackson Hole area. She had friends over there, and they’d go on hikes, and she never seemed to miss a sunset.”

Lucy James | Courtesy Emily Herbert

James says her daughter was extremely active and had a genuine zest for life. Recently, while cleaning out her garage, James says she found a note that Lucy had written, detailing her rules for life, which will be read at the fundraiser.

“The very first one was ‘Live like you’re dying.’ It was all of these rules of how she wanted to live her life, and it was just basically enjoying it, trying your hardest and growing,” says James. “And that’s what she did. She just didn’t stop.”

The dance

In the teen’s honor, James’ family and friends have been putting together a dance that will include a DJ, silent auction with metal art, lots of gift baskets from local businesses, gift cards and various booths hosted by local vendors.

Lucy, a true Idaho cowgirl, participated in many rodeo events in her short life, including barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping, team roping and more. Because of her love for rodeo, the event will raise money for scholarships for Idaho high school rodeo participants.

Lucy James and her horse competing at a rodeo. | Courtesy Emily Herbert

“If there were kids in a rodeo that didn’t have a horse, she’d lend them a horse. If they didn’t have enough money for entry fees, she’d come up with entry fees. If they didn’t know how to ride a horse, she’d teach them how to ride a horse,” says Herbert. “In the spirit of that, we wanted to come alongside rodeo families and meet the needs that they have, with the scholarship fund for her.”

The event will be held on Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Cowboy Warrior Ranch at 6992 North 5th East. There is no fee to attend, but donations will be accepted.

“(Lucy) was full of life,” says Herbert. “I think everything I have seen of her, she’s either helping a little kid with something, laughing, smiling or dancing. She was just a beautiful little spirit. … She loved sunsets and kind of just lived every day to the fullest more than most people do.”