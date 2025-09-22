Fremont County School District seeks $17M bond for high school performing arts auditorium and classrooms - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — After decades of discussion, Fremont County voters will soon decide whether to give South Fremont High School students the performing arts space many say they desperately need.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, voters will cast their ballot on a proposed $17 million bond to finance a new performing arts addition at the high school.

The project includes a modern auditorium, new classrooms, and the necessary equipment and furnishings to operate the facility.

Matt Bennett, director of band and choir at South Fremont High School — and a graduate of the school himself — says the time has come.

“This addition has been talked about for 30 years,” Bennett said. “It is not just a want, it’s a need. It’s needed to make these students better musicians, better community members and better people.”

Bennett contends that the new auditorium would also be an asset to the entire county, serving as a meeting place and attracting outside shows that will boost the local economy by filling hotels and restaurants.

Bennett created a YouTube video that he presented to the Fremont County Joint School District 215 Board of Trustees and community members, making his case for the project. The video explains the need in detail and clearly outlines the plans.

Bennett’s YouTube video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=I49Eh-ILSKw&t=14s

More recently, Bennett created a 3-D YouTube video of his vision for the project. It can be viewed in the player at the top of the page.

Project details

The performing arts addition would be funded through a general obligation bond not to exceed $17 million, with a term of up to 20 years. Based on current estimates, the total repayment, including interest, would be about $25.2 million, with an anticipated interest rate of 4.26%.

The average annual tax impact is projected at $30.28 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. As of Election Day, the district carries no outstanding bonded debt, making this project a new investment for students and the wider community.

Election information

The measure requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass. Polling places in both Fremont and Madison counties will be open on Election Day, and absentee ballots are available through county clerk offices.

District leaders say the project represents a commitment to expanding opportunities for students and providing facilities that can also serve the broader community.

If approved, bonds will be issued and repaid through annual property tax levies. Construction plans would move forward immediately following certification of the election results.

Anyone needing more information on the project can email Bennett at: mattb@sd215.net