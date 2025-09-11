Here's what state and local officials are saying about the assassination of Charlie Kirk - East Idaho News

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point’s visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

IDAHO FALLS – Federal, state and local officials are reacting to news about the assassination of Charlie Kirk Wednesday on the Utah Valley University campus. Here’s what they’re saying in news releases and on social media.

“Charlie was a leader in the conservative political movement with many promising years to come. His assassination is a vile and reprehensible act of political violence. Charlie promoted open dialogue and invited conversation from people of all backgrounds–especially with those with whom he disagreed. This loss to the conservative movement is deep.

My heart, as well as many hundreds of thousands of others, breaks for his family as he cannot be replaced as a husband and a father. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife, Erika, and their two small children. May God hold them close.”

Gov. Brad Little

“Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and his family after today’s sickening attack. Idahoans vehemently condemn this violence.”

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke

“The shocking news coming out of Utah is heartbreaking. Charlie Kirk’s legacy and the positive impact he had on engaging young people across our county will be remembered. I join Idahoans in continuing to pray for his family and all those affected today.

Political violence has no place in America and must come to an end. UNACCEPTABLE.”

In a separate post on X, Bedke also said this shortly after the shooting:

“Sarah and my prayers are with Charlie Kirk, his family, and the doctors attending to him after today’s horrific incident in Utah.”

Idaho Speaker of the House Mike Moyle

“Charlie Kirk was one of the very best. Few had the pulse of young Americans like him. A devoted man of faith, a loving husband and father, and a true patriot. He lived every day for God, family, and country. His absence will be deeply felt, but we will see his mission through.”

Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon

“I was shocked and saddened today to learn of the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. I had the privilege of getting to know Charlie over the years and found him to be not only an incredible American patriot, but one of the most genuinely kind people in the political arena.

Charlie Kirk was a husband, father, and devoted Christian. His faith was everything to him. He adored his family, his lovely wife Erika and their two darling children. He will be greatly missed, not only by those who knew him, but by the countless young people who he devoted his life to shepherding.”

Recent photo of Charlie Kirk, left, with Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon | Courtesy Idaho GOP

Bonneville County Commissioners

The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners joins communities across the nation in mourning the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk. Our hearts go out especially to the community of Orem, Utah, and to Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.

In a joint statement, the Commissioners said:

“We strongly condemn all acts of political violence. Such actions have no place in our society. We urge everyone to come together in rejecting violence and embracing dialogue, civility, and respect as the foundation of our communities.”

The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners stands with those affected and remains committed to fostering peace, unity, and mutual understanding throughout our region.