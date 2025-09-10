Rigby man at Utah Valley University shares firsthand account of Charlie Kirk shooting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Seeing Charlie Kirk get shot is something Logan Grover says he’ll remember the rest of his life.

The 19-year-old from Rigby is a student at Utah Valley University who was 20 yards from the pop-up tent where Kirk was seated when he was shot. The Associated Press reports Kirk is in the hospital in critical condition.

RELATED | Charlie Kirk shot while speaking at Utah Valley University

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Grover says it was disturbing to watch and he’s a little shook up by what happened.

“He flung back a little and then rolled off the chair,” Grover recalls. “I’ll definitely remember that for the rest of my life.”

Kirk, a right-wing political activist, author, media personality and founder of Turning Point USA, was at the Orem, Utah campus as part of his American Comeback Tour.

Grover says about 1,000 people, most of whom were students, had gathered outside in a staged area in the middle of campus to watch Kirk debate and interact with the crowd.

About 15 minutes into what was supposed to be a two-hour event, Grover says a student had just asked a question about mass shootings.

“Something about how many were in the last 10 years. He (Kirk) replied with, ‘Is this counting gang violence?’ As soon as he said that, boom!” Grover says.

Off to his right, Grover says he heard a single shot. It hit Kirk in the upper chest closer to his neck, according to Grover. That’s when Grover says the 31-year-old man’s neck flung back and he rolled out of his chair.

“It all happened so quick,” says Grover. “At first, I thought it was a skit because he’d just mentioned gang violence. I heard the loud (shot) and I was like, ‘What?! That’s crazy timing!'”

Everyone in the crowd immediately got down and Grover says a security detail got Kirk out of there. He and the rest of the crowd eventually ran towards a parking area on the other side of Kirk’s tent.

Campus has since been locked down and classes have been canceled.

Multiple reports say law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.

A suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk is taken into custody Wednesday on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. | KSL.com

Nearly two hours after the shooting, Grover says he’s safe in his dorm with roommates, but he’s still “a little shaky.”

“I’m doing alright now that I’m out of it and back home,” he says.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.