Idaho Falls man arrested after police reportedly find him in possession of child pornography - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged after police say he downloaded child pornography.

Jason Lawrence Roemmich is charged with ten counts of felony possession of sexually exploitative material.

The affidavit of probable cause for this case is unavailable, so many of the details of the alleged crimes are unknown. EastIdahoNews.com has contacted the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for more information. We will update you if we receive a response.

According to a criminal complaint, Roemmich had downloaded photos and videos of children between the ages of one and 14 years old being raped and abused.

Romemich is being held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

According to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest. The Pocatello Police Department provided forensic analysis that assisted investigators in building their case against Roemmich.

“Every arrest we make is a step toward protecting Idaho children from exploitation,” said Attorney General Raul Labrador in the release. “I’m grateful for the hard work of our ICAC investigators and the partnerships we’ve built with law enforcement agencies across the state to protect children.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators, and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.