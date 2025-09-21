Inspirational performer takes center stage at Rigby High School - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A concert designed to inspire healing, connection, and community will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, at Rigby High School.

The performance, “Melodies of Healing: A Concert to Heal the Heart,” features international award-winning singer-songwriter Phillip Enkey, with proceeds supporting the Rigby High School Performing Arts Department and student tours.

Local percussion teacher and musician Jason Lenz, a friend of Enkey’s, was key in bringing the artist to Rigby. The two have performed together before, and Lenz saw an opportunity to not only share Enkey’s music with the community but also strengthen the school’s music program.

Backing Enkey on stage will be local musicians “The Gen Zents.” Plus, 40 members of the Rigby High School Choir will join in on multiple numbers. The grand finale will feature both the choir and the Rigby drumline, for a powerful close to the evening.

“The concert has been in the works for some time, but it’s serendipitous that it’s happening when so many people need a message of hope,” Lenz said. “His (Enkey’s) music is very uplifting and inspirational.”

“His (Enkey’s) ability to connect through song has already earned him Best Music Video at The Utah Film Festival and Best Original Song at the Prague International Music Video Awards,” he added.

One of Enkey’s latest inspirational songs, “Comeback Song,” can be viewed here: Comeback Song

Enkey, who grew up in Havelock, North Carolina, channels his own experiences of loss, pain, and resilience into his work. After losing his mother at a young age, enduring three back surgeries, and navigating multiple mental health diagnoses.

“Music became my outlet—a way to heal, connect, and uplift others facing their own struggles,” Enkey told EastIdahoNews.com. “For any human that is hurting, healing, or hoping, this concert is for you. The mission of my music is to love the world.”

Before her passing, Enkey’s mother fostered 19 children, modeling love and compassion. Later, he and his brothers were adopted by another woman who raised them as her own. Enkey says that foundation of love fuels both his songwriting and his mission as a performer.

“I have personally experienced physical and sexual abuse, three back surgeries, diagnosed depressive disorder, diagnosed anxiety disorder, not to mention my own mistakes,” he said. “Through all of it, I have been loved, seen, heard, and held. I want to give that love to as many humans as I possibly can.”

Enkey travels to schools, festivals, private events, and humanitarian gatherings, using music to inspire audiences across the country. He hopes his audiences leave not just entertained but changed—ready to see their own resilience and share compassion with others.

“One song can’t cure cancer. One concert won’t heal sickness. One music video won’t create world peace,” he said. “But I believe one song can create a spark. Each of us already has everything we need; sometimes we just need that spark to ignite our power.”

With a voice described as soulful and smooth, Enkey has become known for creating performances that feel both intimate and uplifting. He travels to schools, festivals, private events, and humanitarian gatherings, using his music to inspire.

Enkey also has a personal goal he likes to share with fans: “I want to hug a stadium. And then a city. Can you imagine every person in a city getting a hug in one day? After my concerts, I hope to hug as many people as want one. It’s part of my mission to see, hear, hold, and love as many humans as I can.”

Tickets for “Melodies of Healing” are $15 for general admission, $18 for premium seating, and will be available at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite here.

For more information on Enkey and his music explore his website here.