KISU-FM station manager paints dark future in wake of federal funding cut to public media - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — KISU-FM looks at a new reality it’s facing after Congress approved the elimination of federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as it figures out how to stay on the air with the loss of major funding.

Jamon Anderson, KISU station manager, spoke Thursday afternoon at the City Club of Idaho Falls to discuss what stations like his and those around Idaho are facing now. KISU, located at Idaho State University, has been on the air since 1999, broadcasting games for ISU Athletics and news programming throughout eastern Idaho.

“KISU essentially lost 25% of its annual funding,” Anderson said.

In total, KISU will see a loss of $150,000 from its budget, but Anderson said that for the station to run as it is currently, it needs about $130,000. He said the station’s budget can be cut back by $20,000.

According to KISU’s website, 30% of the funding comes from student fees, and 40% of it comes from local businesses and non-profits. The website states 30% of the funding came from CBP funds.

“We are in a position where we have to look very closely at how we’re spending the funds. We’ve already cut back five local programs on KISU,” Anderson said.

KISU airs around 20 local programs, which Anderson said are funded by CBP, and he said he wonders how many of these programs will remain on the air in the coming years. Many of them have funding in place at the moment, but things are still in the early stages to tell what will happen.

“My estimate, is that by this time next year, we will have several of these programs or the stations where those programs are being produced, we’ll decide to cease production of a lot of the shows that are very popular in public radio today,” Anderson said.

Around the state, other stations have also reported how the loss of CBP funds will affect them. Anderson said Boise State Public Radio lost 20%, Idaho Public Television lost 17% and KIYE in Lapwai, Idaho, lost 51% of its funding.

“Those are significant numbers, and it’s going to mean changes throughout the state of Idaho,” Anderson said.

The day the music died

Internally, there are concerns how the station can fund its music streaming and its satellite delivery system, as Anderson said a majority of the funding from the CBP went to support these.

The satellite system makes delivering the content faster and easier than when the station first went on air with manual calibrations. The music side will focus on streaming and usage rights. KISU pays into a collective that helps with paperwork required by stations to report their playlists.

“That might mean we have to discontinue some of those music programs as well after the first of the year,” Anderson said.

Regarding public service announcements, he said KISU has in the past aired PSA’s free of charge, which he said totaled up to $120,000.

“That’s been a huge value to a lot of these non-profits and educational institutions in our area. In large part available because of CPD funding,” Anderson said.

Public service announcements

Looking at the national scope, the cut to radio station funding also impacts more rural states, such as Alaska, where residents can get only these types of signals, can receive emergency broadcast notifications.

“KISU serves as the primary receiver and distributor of national emergency alerts, and we have yet to figure out if KISU were to close at some point or not continue, then we’re not sure exactly who would receive those national emergency alerts,” Anderson said.

Focusing on Idaho and how the loss of CPB funding may impact residents, KISU is affiliated with other news organizations, such as NPR and the BBC, whose programs air on KISU.

Anderson highlighted the Mountain West News Bureau based at Boise State Public Radio, which broadcasts its news stories; it receives $1 million from the CPB, and is interested in seeing how the loss of funding will impact its coverage.

In preparation for this, Anderson said the station will start looking into Idaho State University’s Career Path Internship programs to try to brace for the gap that the station will see in regards to news coverage.

“I think the consensus across public media is we all need to operate with the assumption that they will not return,” Anderson said. “The best path forward, especially for stations like KISU, is to assume that they’re not going to return, and try to create sustainable budgeting practices.”