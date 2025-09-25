Laila Lockhart Kraner, star of 'Gabby’s Dollhouse,' answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Since the debut of the “Gabby’s Dollhouse” series in 2021, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends on Netflix.

Now, the show is coming to the big screen in “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.” It opens in theaters on Friday, Sept. 26 and today I’m thrilled to be talking with Laila Lockhart Kraner, the star of the film.

Here’s what I asked her:

What got you into acting?

How is it different to do a full-length movie versus a 20-minute episode?

How did you feel when you found out that they were coming out with a “Gabby’s Dollhouse” movie?

Do you feel like you and Gabby have similarities?

What was it like working with such an icon like Gloria Estefan?

Watch my entire interview with Laila in the video player above and learn more about “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” here.

