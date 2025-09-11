Man beaten at Boise vigil for Charlie Kirk. Video gets millions of views - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A large fight broke out at a Boise vigil held for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday night outside the Idaho Capitol. A video of the scene has gone viral, garnering more than 6 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

A video taken by a witness shows vigil attendees surrounding a man on a bike. The footage then shows at least one person being beaten. In the background, screaming and chants of “USA!” can be heard. (Editor’s note: The video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.)

Idaho News 6, which had a reporter at the scene, reported that the fight began after the man on the bike “yelled an expletive about Kirk while the vigil was going on.”

Two men were arrested at the vigil, but it’s unclear if they were involved in the bike incident. A probable cause affidavit obtained by the Idaho Statesman identified two men taken into custody as Terry Wilson, 41, of Boise, and Alfonso Ayala, 51, of Boise.

The affidavit said Wilson and Ayala were “engaged in a physical altercation in which both subjects struck each other.”

The Boise Police Department told the Statesman that officers arrested the men shortly before 8:30 p.m. when a “verbal altercation between Wilson and Ayala escalated into a physical fight.”

Both Wilson and Ayala were charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Wilson was charged with two additional misdemeanors: marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Boise Police Officer Andrew Vassallo said he found a marijuana vape pen in Wilson’s pocket and a handgun concealed in the small of Wilson’s back, according to the affidavit. Officer Tom Krueger reported that he “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Wilson’s breath as he spoke.”

Wilson, a Boise Black Lives Matter organizer and former Boise State University adjunct professor, previously made headlines in 2021 when he was arrested for vandalizing a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Julia Davis Park.

Police said they believe more people could have been involved in fighting. Detectives are seeking additional information about any altercations that may have taken place during the vigil, including “one caught on video and being circulated on social media.”

“Evidence indicates there were multiple physical altercations during the event,” police said in an email.

Law enforcement asked anyone with information or videos to contact Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

“BPD will maintain a strong and visible presence at other events and 9/11 memorial events happening today,” the department said. “Our officers are actively working with event organizers to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone attending. Public safety remains our top priority.”

The Idaho Freedom Foundation organized the candlelight vigil for Kirk, with hundreds of people turning out to mourn.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday at Utah Valley University. He founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting conservative politics on high school and college campuses.

Several Idaho leaders took to social media to decry the shooting.

“Idahoans vehemently condemn this violence,” Gov. Brad Little wrote on social media, calling it a “sickening attack.”