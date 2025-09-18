Police looking for missing hiker near Prairie Creek trail - East Idaho News

KETCHUM — Police are asking for help in finding a woman who was reportedly last heard from on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Heather Wayment was reported missing at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Family members stated her car, a silver Nissan, was found at the Prairie Creek trailhead and said they had last spoken with her on Tuesday morning.

According to AllTrails, the Prairie Creek Hike is a 4.6 mile loop trail near Ketchum.

The sheriff’s office stated license plate reader cameras identified Wayment’s Nissan driving north on Highway 75 through Blaine County at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Map of the area around Prairie Creek trail. | Google Maps

Deputies responded to Prairie Creek, contacting the family. At about 11:30 a.m., the Blaine County Search & Rescue team was dispatched, and a Command Post was established.

Heather Wayment | Blaine County Sheriff’s Office

Search teams were sent out on foot and mountain bikes, and drones and helicopters have also been used in the search efforts. Hikers, campers and hunters in the area were all interviewed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Search operations were paused on Wednesday evening and resumed at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the release, Thursday’s search operations include teams on foot, mountain bikes, and horseback, as well as canines and drones. Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue and Snake River Search and Rescue have also joined the search efforts.

“We are asking the public to stay away from the area and allow our first responders to do their job,” the release states. “If you were in the Prairie Creek area on Tuesday or Wednesday, September 16-17, 2025, or may have additional relevant information, please contact the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at 208-788-5555.”