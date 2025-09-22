 Road closed as officials investigate three-vehicle crash involving tractor in Rexburg - East Idaho News
Road closed as officials investigate three-vehicle crash involving tractor in Rexburg

Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Salem Crash in Rexburg. | Courtesy of Peggy Jeppesen
Crash in Rexburg on Salem Road at 3000 North. | Peggy Jeppesen, EastIdahoNews.com
REXBURG — A crash involving three vehicles closed a road Monday afternoon and sent multiple people to the hospital.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Road at 3000 North is blocked due to the crash.

Lt. Cameron Stanford with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved three vehicles: a blue car, a silver truck, and a tractor with a hay baler.

Four people were transported to a local hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Officials are still investigating, and EastIdahoNews.com will update when we learn more.

