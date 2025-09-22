Road closed as officials investigate three-vehicle crash involving tractor in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A crash involving three vehicles closed a road Monday afternoon and sent multiple people to the hospital.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Road at 3000 North is blocked due to the crash.

Lt. Cameron Stanford with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved three vehicles: a blue car, a silver truck, and a tractor with a hay baler.

Four people were transported to a local hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Officials are still investigating, and EastIdahoNews.com will update when we learn more.