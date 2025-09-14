'There will be a million Charlie Kirks,' says state representative at candlelight vigil - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — People gathered together on a local college campus to honor a man who rose to prominence on college campuses.

Several hundred people met on the Idaho State University Quad for a candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk, sponsored by the ISU College Republicans. After the sun set, the crowd heard from elected officials and two local pastors about how they could honor Kirk’s memory.

“We need to be the voice that Charlie told us to be. Let’s go out and talk to people. Let’s talk with dignity and respect, but let’s stand for truth and righteousness,” said Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England.

A part of the crowd at the vigil. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Charlie Kirk, the conservative media influencer who founded Turning Point USA, which aims to organize students in favor of conservative ideals, died on September 10 from a gunshot wound to the neck while he was speaking in front of a crowd at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been taken into custody and is accused of assassinating Kirk.

After Pastor Stephen Yadon of Christ Church in Pocatello gave an opening prayer, state representative Tanya Burgoyne, Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough and England spoke. Following their speeches, Pastor Elijah Whitecar of the Mountain Valley Baptist Church in Pocatello offered closing remarks an a prayer.

A group holds up pictures of Kirk before the vigil. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Burgoyne praised Kirk for always standing up for his beliefs, saying that he believed in marriage, family, God and Freedom of Speech. She then posed a question for the audience.

“How do we honor the memory of Charlie? Let’s be like Charlie. Let’s stand up boldly for the things we believe in. Let’s engage in civil discourse with people that we don’t agree with,” Burgoyne said.

Tanya Burgoyne addresses the crowd. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Hough also praised Kirk’s faith, saying that it anchored him and “shaped how he engaged the world. He said faith gave Kirk the clarity to see other people he was debating not as “opponents, but as neighbors worthy of respect.”

“If we are to heal, it begins here among ordinary citizens who choose the higher way that Charlie modeled,” Hough said. “Imagine if from this very gathering, hundreds of conversations begin. Neighbors reconciling, young people daring to lead families, recommitting to faith. That’s how movements start.”

Commissioner Hough addresses the crowd. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

England echoed this sentiment, pointing out that despite the large crowd size, there’s more people who couldn’t come to the vigil.

“I look at this crowd, and there’s a great crowd here, but I know for a fact that for each one of you are here, there are 10 who couldn’t make it. … We need to be the voice that Charlie told us to be,” England said.

Mayor Kevin England addresses the crowd. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

In Whitecar’s remarks, he stated his belief that had Kirk lived a longer life, he would’ve become President of the United States. The pastor said that Kirk would have most wanted to be remembered for his faith in Christ.

“Charlie Kirk, would want everybody, every Christian, to live your life to the fullest for Christ. Stop playing games in our life, to stop just taking an easy road,” Whitecar said. “He lived his life having difficult conversations, and he made a difference, and he’d want however many warriors here tonight to take our weapon. Not a sword, not violence, but the gospel.”

Pastor Elijah Whitecar addresses the crowd. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Every speaker in the candlelight vigil emphasized how important it is to learn from Kirk’s example, and to embody his views.

“Let it begin with us. Let it begin here. Let’s be the light on the hill in this dark world. In honor of Charlie, let there be a million Charlie Kirks,” Burgoyne said.