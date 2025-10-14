At least five people taken to hospital after SUV swerves into light pole to avoid hitting truck - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — At least five people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a truck swerved into an SUV, causing the SUV to hit a light pole.

According to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements, dispatch received a call around 8:15 a.m. that two vehicles were involved in a crash on 17th Street in front of Lowe’s.

A gray Ford Expedition and a white truck were both traveling west in different lanes when the driver of the truck saw someone with a broken-down vehicle and tried to switch lanes to conduct a U-turn to go help them, she said.

The driver of the truck swerved into the outside lane, causing the Expedition to swerve out of the way from being hit by the truck. The Expedition then struck a light pole on the side of the road.

Clements says the truck was not damaged, and the driver was cited for unsafe lane changes.

The Expedition was reportedly occupied by an adult and four juveniles. All of them were transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries.