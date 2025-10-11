Bart M. Davis is sworn in as United States Attorney for District of Idaho - East Idaho News

BOISE – Bart Davis has taken the oath of office to become the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho.

Davis was nominated by President Donald J. Trump on March 31 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 7. Davis served as the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho from Sept. 21, 2017 to Feb. 28, 2021, under Trump’s first term.

As U.S. Attorney, Davis is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the state of Idaho, having prosecutorial responsibility over 44 counties in Idaho, encompassing more than 83,000 square miles and a population of nearly 1.5 million people.

He leads three staffed offices in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello with 65 employees, including 33 attorneys.

The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to immigration, terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation, firearms and narcotics. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.

Davis was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, and was raised in Idaho Falls, where he began his legal practice focusing on commercial, regulatory and transactional work.

He also served in the Idaho State Senate for the past 19 years, including as Majority Leader for 15 years, and was a member of the Judiciary and Rules and the State Affairs committees.

He represented Idaho as a commissioner to the Uniform Law Commission and is past chairman of The Council of State Governments.

He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1978 and from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1980. Davis is married, has six children and 14 grandchildren.