Blackfoot woman dies from accidental gunshot wound during hunting trip - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 21-year-old woman was accidentally shot during a hunting trip and died from her injuries Friday.

Kaylanee Orr from Blackfoot died from an accidental gunshot wound, according to Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye.

Amanda Graff, Orr’s aunt, says the woman was on a planned hunting trip in Fremont County when a relative’s gun accidentally discharged, striking her.

“They were in a very isolated area that they’ve hunted before,” says Graff. “(The relative) tried to save her life for over an hour doing chest compressions until people got there to help, (but) she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Orr had recently served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand before returning and getting married in April 2024.

Kaylanee Orr and her husband, Jacob Orr. | Courtesy Photo

According to Graff, Orr was a generous, smiley person who had “a million friends.”

“She was very outgoing, very loving. She loved to be around family and do activities outdoors,” Graff says. “Her mom and sisters had just done a trip to Jackson to see all of the fall weather, so that was one of their last memories together.”

A fundraiser has been organized to raise money for Orr’s funeral expenses and to help support her family during this time. Donate to the fundraiser here.

