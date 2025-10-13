California lieutenant dies during east Idaho hunting trip - East Idaho News

DUBOIS — A 48-year-old California lieutenant with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office died Sunday morning after he was accidentally shot while on a hunting trip in rural Clark County.

Clark County Coroner Brenda Laird identified the man as Nathan Thomas Kaas.

According to Clark County Sheriff Mark McClure, local dispatchers received a call at 5:55 a.m. Sunday morning, reporting a man had been shot while on a hunting trip with a relative near the Sheep Creek area.

McClure says Kaas was shot in the leg and died from blood loss before first responders could get to the scene. Ricky Carl, a family spokesman, confirmed the shot came from another member of Kaas’s hunting party.

No other information was available.

This is the second hunting-related gun death in eastern Idaho this weekend. Kaylanee Orr from Blackfoot died from an accidental gunshot wound during a hunting trip on Friday.

CORRECTION:A previous version of this article stated that Lt. Kaas’s gunshot was self-inflicted. The sheriff and family members reached out to EastIdahoNews.com with additional information, and the story has been corrected. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error.

RELATED | Blackfoot woman dies from accidental gunshot wound during hunting trip