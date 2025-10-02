Community invited to local animal shelter's 10th anniversary celebration - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls celebrating 10 years of operation

Kitten at Snake River Animal Shelter | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been a decade since Snake River Animal Shelter opened its doors and it’s looking forward to celebrating that milestone with the community.

The nonprofit, no-kill shelter will host a full day of activities at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard on Saturday. The event is free and is happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food vendors and raffles will be available, including a free hot dog lunch sponsored by Western Rivers Financial Group – Thrivent.

Shelter alumni photos and birthday cake will be on-hand and training demonstrations will be given by Idaho K9 Academy. Other activities include a short and easy-paced mini mutt strut for leashed dogs, caricature drawings from local artist Zoie Harker, Paws & Claws pet trivia and more.

Reginald, the world’s tallest dog, will make an appearance as well. A flyer with the full schedule of events is included below.

Courtesy Snake River Animal Shelter

Michelle Ziel-Dingman, an Idaho Falls city councilwoman who serves as the shelter’s executive director, is thrilled to be celebrating this anniversary amid the unveiling of a new logo and swag, along with several new features.

“It’s such an important milestone to celebrate,” Ziel-Dingman tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s really the community we’re celebrating this weekend. Their support for our mission of humane education, compassionate care for animals and saving lives (is what makes this possible).”

New amenities include the Project Liebe play yard and the Carrie Scheid Humane Education Project, a self-guided experience for animal lovers.

Sylvia Medina, who owns a hand-made jewelry company and a business that creates children’s content about animals and the environment, founded the animal shelter. She began raising funds for the building in 2006.

A lifelong animal lover, Medina started volunteering for the Bonneville Humane Society. During that time, she says there was a major problem with dogs and cats being abandoned and the city was euthanizing them because there was no place to put them.

“They were euthanizing thousands of animals a year!” Medina says. “I thought, ‘We really need to start a shelter.’ The humane society and some of the other groups had looked at doing it, but it just wasn’t getting done.”

With the help of then-Mayor Jared Fuhriman and city councilwoman Karen Cornwell, she identified the site on Lindsay Boulevard as the location. Ziel-Dingman says a site just north of the current site was originally being considered.

“There was so much garbage in the ground they couldn’t build on it,” says Ziel-Dingman. “This (the current site) isn’t terribly lucrative property sandwiched between the airport and the railroad tracks. They felt like this sliver of land was in the best interests of residents to support.”

Over the next nine years, Medina and others worked to raise about $3 million to build the 7,300-square-foot building. It opened on Aug. 10, 2015.

‘Kristin Sanger, who was the animal shelter director back then, gave me Sushi as a gift from them. I still have her,’ Medina says. | Courtesy Sylvia Medina

Ziel-Dingman was president of the chamber ambassadors at the time, and she cut the ribbon on the building.

“I never thought in a million years (that) I would become the director (of the shelter),” she says.

Since then, the Idaho K9 Academy has been added. It also has a full-time veterinarian that runs a spay, neuter and vaccination clinic on-site.

Medina is no longer affiliated with the animal shelter and wasn’t aware there was a 10th anniversary celebration until her conversation with EastIdahoNews.com. But she says it’s crazy that much time has surpassed and she is pleased to see how it’s grown and evolved.

“It’s really beautiful. I went there a month or two ago, and I like the improvements they’ve made, and I think it’s moving along really great,” says Medina.

Ziel-Dingman was hired as the executive director in 2021. In this capacity, it’s been rewarding for her to meet “some of the most incredible humans that walk the earth.”

“People who have made it a lifestyle to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves — that’s what we do here. We are the voice of the animals,” Ziel-Dingman says. “It’s been such a joy and a blessing to me.”

In the last decade, Ziel-Dingman says the shelter has adopted more than 9,700 pets and reunited more than 600 pets with their owners. It’s also administered more than 12,000 microchips.

More than 3,000 animals have been vaccinated since the implementation of its new program last year. In that same time, 1,000 animals have been spayed or neutered.

The Idaho K9 Academy has trained more than 700 dogs since opening in 2019.

Ziel-Dingman is looking forward to Saturday’s celebration and educating people about the shelter and its programs.

“This event is not only about celebrating 10 years of saving lives, but also about honoring the people and animals who make our mission possible. We’re looking forward to honoring SRAS’s past and celebrating its future with our community,” Ziel-Dingman says.

A cat at the Snake River Animal Shelter glances at the camera. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local credit union unveils new logo

The following is a news release from Westmark Credit Union.

IDAHO FALLS – Westmark Credit Union is proud to unveil its refreshed brand identity.

Beginning Oct. 1 and continuing through early 2026, members, partners, and communities will notice the evolution of Westmark’s brand in branch signage, digital platforms, and communications.

The brand refresh includes key logo elements, such as a Westmark ‘W’ that anchors the logo, just as the organization is anchored in members’ lives. The surrounding mountains and pine tree reflect the brand’s heritage, paying homage to Idaho’s characteristic terrain and state tree. All of the elements point upward, symbolizing financial growth and progression. The new brand colors honor the brand’s blue heritage, while adding modern tones to better connect with future generations.

While members will notice refreshed signage and vibrant updated materials, what remains unchanged is Westmark’s deep-rooted promise: to provide extraordinary guidance and support so members can achieve their financial goals and dreams.

Westmark logo taken from email signature

Spooky dozen makes a comeback at Duck Donuts

The following is a news release from Duck Donuts.

AMMON – Duck Donuts, known for serving warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts, has conjured an exciting new iteration of the popular spooky dozen.

Flavors include dirt & worms, chocolate icing with Oreo cookie pieces and a limited-time gummy worm. Halloween haunting is served with vanilla icing, Halloween sprinkles and buttercream. There’s also werewolf. It’s maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle. Topping the list is graveyard, vanilla icing with Oreo cookie pieces and marshmallow drizzle.

Limited-edition packaging is back for its second year. It will feature the brand’s beloved mascot, Ollie, dressed as a witch, complete with a cauldron bubbling over with spooky details. The box is only available with the purchase of the spooky dozen, while supplies last.

Courtesy Duck Donuts

