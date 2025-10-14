Coroner identifies man killed in Madison County crash after potato truck tips into power pole - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The name of the 61-year-old man who was killed in a car crash Friday night in Madison County has been released.

Madison County Coroner Sam Butikofer identified the man as Stephen Wayne Peebles of Sugar City.

Madison County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene Friday around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 11000 East, south of State Highway 33.

Sheriff Ron Ball said Peebles was driving a potato truck when it tipped over and hit a power pole. Peebles was declared dead on the scene.

Officials closed 11000 East from 2000 North to East Highway 33 while deputies investigated the crash. It was reopened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police is working on an accident reconstruction, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Ball reminds the public to stay vigilant on the roads during the spud harvest season.

