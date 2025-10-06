Cover your plants! Freeze warning issued for much of eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As the leaves turn brown and the Halloween decorations start to appear, the air is turning much colder. Here’s just how chilly it could get this week.

According to the National Weather Service, a frost warning has been issued for Burley, Fort Hall, American Falls, Mud Lake, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Shoshone, INL, Blackfoot, Rupert, Oakley, Heyburn, Rexburg, Carey, Shelley, St. Anthony, Rigby, Craters of the Moon NM, and Richfield.

Across these areas, Monday night should be especially cold with temperatures dropping to the high 20s and low 30s.

Grand Targhee resort was even treated to some snow over the weekend.

The areas impacted by a freeze warning on Monday morning. | National Weather Service Pocatello

Andrew McKaughan with the National Weather Service in Pocatello says the freezing temperatures overnight should last until Wednesday when things will heat up a bit, before rain is expected over the weekend.

“Definitely not expecting any snow, just cold overnight temperatures,” McKaughan says. “The average low in Pocatello is 36 for this time of year, and Idaho Falls is 35, so dropping below freezing isn’t overly unusual, but it’s just kind of a product that we send out to remind people to take those extra precautions of protecting your plants and pipes.”

The National Weather Service recommends that if you are in any of the areas with a freeze warning, you should take steps to protect any tender plants from the cold, as these conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.