Idaho Falls mayoral candidates to debate city issues during EastIdahoNews.com forum - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Three candidates hoping to secure the votes to become the next Idaho Falls mayor will debate each other live Thursday evening in the EastIdahoNews.com studio.

Lisa Burtenshaw, Jeff Alldridge, and Christian Ashcraft are expected to participate in a moderated forum, discussing city issues and their vision for the community’s future.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be live-streamed on EastIdahoNews.com, the East Idaho News YouTube channel and the East Idaho News Facebook page.

EastIdahoNews.com’s Nate Eaton will moderate the forum, asking a variety of questions, including some submitted by viewers and readers.

