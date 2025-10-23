 Idaho Falls mayoral candidates to debate city issues during EastIdahoNews.com forum - East Idaho News
Submit a name to Secret Santa
East Idaho Elects

Idaho Falls mayoral candidates to debate city issues during EastIdahoNews.com forum

  Published at  | Updated at
Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Candidates for Idaho Falls Mayor xinclude Jeff Aldridge (left), Lisa Burtenshaw (middle), and Christian Ashcraft (right). | Courtesy photos
Candidates for Idaho Falls mayor include Jeff Aldridge (left), Lisa Burtenshaw (middle), and Christian Ashcraft (right). | Courtesy photos
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — Three candidates hoping to secure the votes to become the next Idaho Falls mayor will debate each other live Thursday evening in the EastIdahoNews.com studio.

Lisa Burtenshaw, Jeff Alldridge, and Christian Ashcraft are expected to participate in a moderated forum, discussing city issues and their vision for the community’s future.

RELATED | Who will be the next mayor of Idaho Falls? These three candidates are hoping to secure your vote

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be live-streamed on EastIdahoNews.com, the East Idaho News YouTube channel and the East Idaho News Facebook page.

EastIdahoNews.com’s Nate Eaton will moderate the forum, asking a variety of questions, including some submitted by viewers and readers.

Comment your question on this Facebook post.

Read more about the candidates here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION