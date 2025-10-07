Officials looking for information about headless white-tailed deer carcass left to rot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Officials are looking for information about a white-tailed deer with its head cut off that was shot and left to waste.

According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, a member of the public found the deer on the banks of the Snake River between Blackfoot and Firth, about a half-mile south of East River Road. Authorities believe it was left sometime between Sept. 20 and 23.

“The only hunts available for deer in Unit 68A are controlled archery-only hunts from Aug. 30 to Dec. 19,” according to the release. “The buck was illegally shot with a rifle, and only the head was removed, leaving the rest of the carcass to waste.”

“It is possible the deer was shot by someone from a boat on the Snake River or was dumped into the river after it was killed,” the release states.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is encouraged to call Senior Conservation Officer Sawyer Livesey at (208) 617-0244, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999, or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.

People providing information can remain anonymous, and information leading to charges may be eligible for a reward.