Two candidates competing for open Pocatello City Council seat - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

POCATELLO — Two candidates are running for an open seat on the city council.

Melissa Hartman and Ann Swanson are both running for Seat 6 of the Pocatello City Council. The seat is currently held by Council Member Rick Cheatum, who is not running for reelection.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

RELATED | Here are the candidates for Pocatello City Council Seat 4

RELATED | Three candidates challenging incumbent Pocatello council president

QUESTIONS:

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Hartman: I was born and raised in Pocatello, and I’ve been proud to raise my family here as well. I’m a graduate of Highland High School and a proud ISU Bengal graduating in 1997.

For over two decades, I’ve dedicated my career to advocating for veterans and their families. In 2006, I took over the Veteran Services Department for Bannock County, which was just a small program at that time. Since then, I’ve developed it into one of Idaho’s most successful County Veteran Services Offices.

In 2010 I began championing the Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial, bringing together residents from Pocatello and the surrounding communities to create a solemn and nationally recognized remembrance.

While I’m new to the political arena, I believe that my decades of leadership, service and commitment to the community equip me to serve with integrity and effectiveness. My focus has always been on lifting others, building programs that make a real difference, and fostering unity in our community – and I plan to bring that same dedication to city council.

Swanson: I’m Ann Swanson, a lifelong Pocatellan, a mom, and a dedicated public servant. My journey has taken me far—across the country and around the world—but my heart has always been here in Pocatello.

I grew up here, attending Washington Elementary, Franklin Junior High, and graduating from High. After earning my undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon and a master’s in gerontology and health administration from USC, I was honored to serve as a Fulbright scholar in Spain, developing respite programs for dementia caregivers in Barcelona. Those experiences deepened my belief in the power of service and community.

Today, I’m raising two children here in the same city that shaped me. Professionally, I serve as Director of the Small Business Development Center at ISU, where I work hand-in-hand with hundreds of local entrepreneurs. My role allows me to help grow Pocatello’s economy from the ground up—one small business at a time.

Though I haven’t held elected office yet, I’ve been active in civic life for years—volunteering with the Chamber of Commerce, supporting local campaigns, and knocking doors to hear directly from neighbors. My candidacy is a continuation of that service—a way to give back to the community that raised me.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Swanson: My proudest accomplishment is raising my two children in Pocatello—watching them grow up surrounded by the same mountains, schools, and community values that shaped me. Being their mom grounds every decision I make, including my decision to run for City Council. I want them—and all Pocatello’s kids—to inherit a city that offers opportunity, safety, and belonging.

I am proud of the work I do as Director of the Small Business Development Center at ISU. Every day, I have the chance to support local entrepreneurs—people who are taking risks, creating jobs, and strengthening our local economy. Helping them succeed means real impact for families and neighborhoods across Pocatello. It’s rewarding work.

My heart for service ties it all together. Whether it’s volunteering at Chamber events, or walking alongside a small business owner figuring out payroll for the first time—those are the moments I’m most proud of. They reflect the values I was raised with: lead with care, listen first, and always work to leave things better than you found them.

Hartman: I have many accomplishments that I’m proud of, but a few stand out. Leading the Idaho Field of Heroes memorial, co-coordinating Toys for Tots alongside my husband, Phillip, and developing educational programs – including the Estate planning Workshop- have all allowed me to serve families in meaningful ways. I’m proud of my service on the 6th District Veterans Treatment Court an

I’m also proud of achieving recent professional accreditation with the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, which reflects my ongoing commitment to excellence in serving veterans.

Another accomplishment I hold dear is my service in the 6th District Veterans Treatment Court, where I’ve been able to support veterans in crisis as they work toward healing and stability. Helping them navigate difficult times and find hope has been both humbling and inspiring.

Above all, I’m most proud of my family – my children and loved ones – who inspire me every day to give my best to our community.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Hartman: I am seeking a seat on Pocatello City Council because I want to continue serving our community in a broader capacity. My years leading veteran services have shown me the power of local leadership to bring people together and create meaningful, lasting impacts. I believe city government should be accountable, transparent, and focused on practical solutions that improve the quality of life for all residents.

My platform centers on fostering unity, supporting families, strengthening city infrastructure, and ensuing that Pocatello remains a safe, vibrant, and welcoming place to live. I am committed to advocating for our citizens, supporting education and communication, and maintaining fiscal responsibility, while always prioritizing the voices of the community in decision-making.

Though I am new to political office, my career and volunteer experiences have honed my skills in leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving. I bring integrity, dedication, and a proven record of service to this role. My goal is to help build a city that reflects the pride, resilience, and compassion of its residents 0 a city that is not only worth lining in, but worth remembering.

Swanson: I am running for public office because I want to make Pocatello a welcoming, prosperous, and competitive place to work, conduct business, and raise a family.

I grew up in Pocatello, and I’m raising my children here. I want them to raise their families here, too. Family, leadership and volunteerism are always high priorities. This city has so much to offer, and I’m committed to working hard to ensure it remains a great place to live, work, and grow.

I am fortunate that my career, as director of our local Small Business Development Center at the ISU College of Business, allows me to work closely with hundreds of small business owners and employees. Helping them innovate and succeed is extremely rewarding. I’m ready to extend the same innovation and dedication to Pocatello’s City Council.

My platform prioritizes:

Housing Availability: I will prioritize affordable, safe rentals and first time home buyer options. These are the building blocks of our city. Idaho home prices are working against home ownership and home inventory is low.

Right-size business recruiting: Our focus should be on recruiting small businesses (those with 10-40 employees). We need to be honest about the kind of growth we can sustain.

Supporting First Responders: Our first responders keep us safe and deserve our full support. I will advocate for competitive pay, modern facilities, and staffing levels that meet the demands of our growing community.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Swanson: One of the greatest challenges facing Pocatello right now is affordability—especially when it comes to housing and basic cost of living. Nearly half of our community falls into the ALICE population (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). These are our neighbors who work full-time but still struggle to cover essentials like rent, groceries, and childcare. We also face a housing shortage that makes it harder for first-time buyers and young families to put down roots.

My plan starts with thoughtful, realistic policies that prioritize affordability and livability. That means supporting more diverse housing options—safe rentals, infill development, and first-time home buyer incentives—while protecting the character of our neighborhoods. It also means making sure our city services work efficiently for everyone, and that we’re investing in infrastructure that supports growth without leaving families behind.

Another challenge is making sure our economic development is the right fit for Pocatello. That’s why I support “right-sized” business growth—focusing on recruiting and retaining small businesses that align with our city’s current infrastructure, especially while housing is tight.

Most importantly, I believe in leadership that listens. I’ll keep working families at the forefront of every policy decision, because that’s who I’m here to serve. When we center our decisions on everyday residents—not just numbers—we build a stronger, more resilient Pocatello for everyone.

Hartman: Pocatello faces challenges with affordable housing and livable wages, which affect families’ ability to thrive. My approach is community-centered: encouraging responsible housing growth, supporting local businesses, attracting new opportunities, and investing in workforce development.

I will listen to residents, collaborate with local organizations, and ensure city government is responsive and accountable. by focusing on economic stability, housing accessibility, and strong community connections, we can create a Pocatello where families and workers feel supported, neighborhoods flourish, and everyone has the opportunity to build a bright future.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Hartman: I will represent all constituents by listening first and focusing on common goals rather than politics. Even with differing views, I prioritize solutions that benefit everyone – safe neighborhoods, strong schools, and economic opportunity.

I will communicate directly through town halls, neighborhood meetings, email, social media, and the city website, ensuring residents can share concerns and have their voices heard.

By staying engaged, transparent, and collaborative, I will make sure every Pocatello resident feels represented, bringing the same dedication and integrity I’ve shown in decades of community service to the City Council.

Swanson: Good leadership starts with listening—especially to those who see things differently. Pocatello isn’t one-size-fits-all, and our City Council should reflect that. I’m committed to representing every neighbor, not just those who agree with me. That means seeking input early, being present in the community, and creating more opportunities for residents to be heard.

I plan to hold regular listening sessions in different neighborhoods—not just around election season, but throughout my service. I want to hear what’s working, what’s not, and what ideas people have for moving our city forward. I’ll also maintain an open-door policy and responsive communication via email, social media, and in-person conversations. Transparency is key.

Our city deserves thoughtful, balanced leadership that isn’t swayed by partisanship but rooted in shared values: safety, opportunity, and quality of life. I’ve spent my career working across different industries, viewpoints, and backgrounds—helping small business owners solve problems, one-on-one. That same mindset applies to public service.

My promise is to study issues carefully, ask questions that reflect the concerns I hear from residents, and make decisions that put Pocatello families first. We may not always agree, but I’ll always listen, and I’ll always work to earn your trust.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Swanson: As a candidate grounded in both fiscal responsibility and community well-being, I believe our city budget must reflect our priorities: safety, infrastructure, and support for working families.

Where we need more funding:

Public safety must remain a top priority. That means ensuring our police, firefighters, and paramedics have competitive pay, adequate staffing, and modern equipment. These are not luxuries—they’re essentials. I also support increased investment in walkability and infrastructure renewal, especially projects that improve access and property values in under-served neighborhoods. When we invest wisely in sidewalks, roads, and water systems, we build a stronger, more connected Pocatello.

Where we can be more efficient:

We need to take a hard look at administrative overhead and ensure every dollar spent is tied to clear outcomes. That includes reducing duplication between departments and modernizing systems to improve efficiency. In my work supporting small businesses, I’ve seen how streamlining processes and embracing smart technology can free up resources without sacrificing quality.

Finally, I support greater budget transparency and public input. Clear, readable budgets help residents understand where their tax dollars go—and build trust in how those dollars are managed. With the right tools and honest conversations, we can balance needs and resources in a way that serves the entire community.

Hartman: The City budget is much more than numbers – it’s a complex plan that requires careful consideration. It’s difficult to determine where more funding is needed or where cuts could be made without fully understanding each department’s priorities, expenditures, and constraints.

I believe the best approach is to first engage with department leaders, listen to their insights, and review how funds are currently allocated. This allows us to identify areas where adjustments can be made responsibly, ensuring essential services are maintained while taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

Responsible budgeting requires balancing the needs of individual departments with the overall financial health of the city. By carefully reviewing each area, we can make informed decisions about where funding increases are necessary and where efficiencies or reductions are possible. My focus will be on transparency, collaboration, and accountability to ensure that city resources are managed effectively for the benefit of all residents.

What parts of Pocatello are in the best position for future development? What kind of development would you want to see come to those areas and what would you do to encourage or facilitate it?

Hartman: Pocatello sits in a valley, which naturally limits where we can grow. The most viable areas for development are south of town towards Inkom, east of town towards the airport, and in the old warehouse district by the railroad tracks. Expanding into the mountains would be costly and impractical at this time.

Near the airport we could encourage commercial and industrial growth by leveraging city-owned property, offering incentives, and highlighting Pocatello’s workforce and community strengths to attract businesses including: retail stores, shopping centers, and department stores. In the warehouse district, revitalization could include mixed-use spaces, small businesses, and community hubs that bring activity and opportunity back to the area.

To facilitate development, I would work closely with city planners, business leaders, and residents to ensure projects meet community needs. by emphasizing transparency, responsible investment, and practical solutions, we can attract businesses, create jobs, enhance neighborhoods, and strengthen Pocatello’s long-term economic health – all while maintaining the integrity and character of our community.

Swanson: Pocatello has exciting potential for smart, community-centered growth—especially in areas like downtown, north Pocatello near the ISU corridor, and existing underutilized commercial spaces throughout the city.

Downtown Pocatello is already a cultural and economic hub. With the right support, we can continue to revitalize this area with mixed-use development—projects that combine housing, retail, and community space. Encouraging infill projects here makes the most of existing infrastructure and supports our local economy without contributing to sprawl.

In north Pocatello, near ISU and along key transportation routes, we have the opportunity to create more workforce and student housing, as well as walkable commercial developments that serve both residents and visitors. This aligns well with our Comprehensive Plan 2040 goals of creating connected, safe, and accessible neighborhoods.

To support this growth, I would advocate for streamlined permitting, public-private partnerships, and incentive programs that encourage redevelopment of underused properties—while ensuring new projects match our infrastructure capacity and neighborhood character.

Most importantly, I would work to engage residents early in the process, so development reflects community needs—not just developer interests. With thoughtful planning and intentional investment, we can grow in ways that strengthen our economy, protect our quality of life, and make Pocatello a place where more families can afford to live, work, and thrive.

The death of 17-year-old Victor Perez created a great deal of shock and emotion in Pocatello. Would you have handled the city’s response to this incident any differently? Based on this incident, do changes need to be made at the Pocatello Police Department?

Swanson: The tragic death of Victor Perez shook our entire community. As a parent and lifelong Pocatellan, my heart breaks for Victor’s family and for everyone affected. Moments like this demand compassion, accountability, and leadership that brings people together—not divides them.

The City’s response should always be prompt and empathetic. In this case, more proactive communication could have helped build trust, reduce confusion, and honor the seriousness of what occurred. Families and community members need to know their voices matter and that their concerns are being heard clearly and respectfully.

As for the Pocatello Police Department, this moment is an opportunity—not to cast blame—but to reflect, listen, and improve. That includes a thorough review of protocols, de-escalation training, and ensuring there are clear communication channels between officers and the communities they serve—especially our youth and ALICE populations, who often feel unseen.

I would advocate for community forums and ongoing dialogue between the police, residents, and city leadership. Strengthening trust between law enforcement and the public makes everyone safer. We must treat this not as a one-time event, but as a catalyst for meaningful change—grounded in empathy, transparency, and shared responsibility.

Victor’s life mattered. Our response must reflect that truth in both word and action.

Hartman: The death of 17-year-old Victor Perez is a heartbreaking tragedy for our community. While the State of Idaho’s investigation found the officers not guilty, the loss of a young life is devastating for all involved.

This incident shows the need for thoughtful review and potential improvements in crisis management training – for law enforcement, dispatchers, and city employees in key roles. My experience serving veterans in crisis has taught me the importance of de-escalation, compassion, and seeking outcomes that protect and support everyone involved.

If elected, I would advocate for careful evaluation of policies and training programs, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and community engagement. My goal would be to ensure that the city learns from this tragedy and strengthens its ability to respond effectively and humanely to crises while supporting both law enforcement officers and the families they serve.