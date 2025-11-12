75-year-old woman dies after falling overboard during fishing trip on Salmon River - East Idaho News

SALMON — A 75-year-old woman died after falling off a boat in the Salmon River Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday around 4:23 p.m. of an overturned boat on the Salmon River approximately three miles upstream from the Tower Creek boat launch.

It was reported that a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman who were in a boat went into the water. After getting back onto the bank of the river, the male victim was attempting CPR on the unresponsive female victim.

When first responders arrived, they located the victims on the east shoreline near the Lindberg Lane residence. The reporting party and the unresponsive female were later identified as Arlen O’Brien, 76, and Judy O’Brien, 75, both of Carmen.

Lifesaving measures continued on Judy until Salmon Search and Rescue took her in a Salmon Ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon, where she was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say the couple had been fishing from a drift boat when they became lodged on rocks. They attempted to free the boat from the rocks, but in the process, they fell into the water.

Neither was wearing a life jacket, and it was reported that the couple was in the water for approximately five to ten minutes before getting onto the riverbank. It was later determined by investigators that the boat had not overturned and that the occupants had fallen overboard.

The boat was recovered the following day by Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and Salmon Search and Rescue. At this time, this incident has been determined to be a boat accident resulting in an accidental drowning death.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the family at this time.