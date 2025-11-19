A sweet new tradition: Blackfoot’s first Nutcracker takes the stage - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — After months of preparation, The Nutcracker: “The Kingdom of the Sweets” is ready to bring holiday magic to the Blackfoot stage. Presented by the Blackfoot School of Ballet & Theatrical Arts and Kirk Academy, the holiday production will be performed Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, 2025, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.

In The Nutcracker, Act II, “The Kingdom of the Sweets” is a magical land ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy, where colorful characters from around the world perform dances in celebration. Each sweet-inspired variation — such as Chocolate, Coffee, Tea, Marzipan, and Candy Canes — brings its own unique style and flavor to the stage, creating a blend of music, movement and holiday spirit.

The production is a vision led by Nikkii Riley — affectionately known to her students as “Miss Nikkii” — who opened the Blackfoot School of Ballet 11 years ago in a small shop outside her home. Riley is joined by assistant dance director Danica Kirk of Kirk Academy.

Riley said she chose the week before Thanksgiving for the performance to ease the burden on students and parents during an already busy season, while also inspiring that holiday feeling within families and the community.

Local ballerinas perform the “Waltz of the Snowflakes” in Blackfoot’s The Nutcracker: “The Kingdom of the Sweets” performance. | Courtesy photo

Riley and Kirk, both accomplished ballet dancers who forged a strong friendship through the process, oversaw 65 children and nearly 80 adults for this inaugural Nutcracker performance – from dancers and costumes to stage help and ticket sales.

Riley said this experience has changed her as a director and strengthened her ability to help young dancers reach new heights.

“The amount of talent on that stage, and the level of technique required for a Nutcracker performance, tells me the dancers are ready for a show of this caliber,” Riley said. “Watching these young performers pair elegance with patience in the art of ballet is a true transformation — and a beautiful part of what makes the art of ballet so special.”

The local talent is evident in The Nutcracker: “The Kingdom of the Sweets” Grand Pas de Deux scene — the iconic duet between the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. | Courtesy photo

Riley said she and Kirk look forward to making the Nutcracker an annual holiday tradition in Blackfoot.

“This performance is a beautiful example of enriching the arts in our community,” she said. “While it’s a vision not yet fully paved, we’re using this first year to build trust and set the standard for future performances.”

The Nutcracker: “The Kingdom of the Sweets” performances start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online here. Tickets are also available at the door.

Those attending are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy one of the community’s newest holiday traditions.