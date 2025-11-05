Ammon City Council sees newcomer in seat 2, incumbent wins seat 4 - East Idaho News

AMMON — An incumbent was elected again to the Ammon City Council, while a newcomer narrowly beat out a former sitting member.

Nolan Wheeler won the race for Seat 2 on the Ammon City Council with 843 votes (54.85%), beating out incumbent Russell Slack, who earned 694 votes (45.15%).

For Seat 4 on the Ammon City Council, incumbent Kris Oswald will continue in her position after winning the race in a landslide with 1,241 votes (80.90%) over her opponent, Marco Hancock, who received 293 votes (19.10%).

Ammon mayor-elect Brian Powell won his race with 1,313 votes (95.35%) over certified write-in candidate Sean Calvert Crystal, who received 64 votes (4.65%).

“I am deeply grateful to the people of Ammon,” Powell said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Thank you for your trust, your conversations, and your belief in what we can achieve together.”

Powell thanked outgoing Mayor Sean Coletti for his service and congratulated newly elected City Council members.

“I look forward to working respectfully and constructively with our council and city staff,” Powell said. “Together, we will stay connected to our residents and make decisions guided by community values.”

Outgoing Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti announced he would not seek re-election for a third term in June.

