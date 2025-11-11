Carrie Scheid to be posthumously awarded 'Volunteer of the Year' - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Community Foundation.

BOISE – The Idaho Community Foundation is deeply honored to recognize the late Carrie Getty Scheid of Idaho Falls as the 2025 Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year, one of the state’s highest honors for civic and philanthropic leadership.

Scheid passed away on October 21, following a courageous battle with cancer. Her husband, Jerry Scheid, and her step-daughter, will accept the award on her behalf during the Gem Ball, featuring the Idaho Philanthropy Hall of Fame, on November 20 at the Boise Centre East.

The award honors Idahoans whose extraordinary volunteer service has strengthened communities, elevated the work of nonprofits, and inspired others to give back. Carrie’s leadership and unwavering commitment to Idaho Falls did all that and more.

RELATED | Community leader Carrie Getty Scheid dies

Throughout her life, Carrie was a driving force behind transformational projects that shaped Eastern Idaho’s civic, cultural, and educational landscape. From revitalizing downtown Idaho Falls through the arts to strengthening higher education as a trustee of the College of Eastern Idaho, her contributions reflected a deep belief in collaboration and community possibility.

In August, the City of Idaho Falls presented Carrie with the Mayor’s Choice Award for her decades of service, a recognition typically reserved for those whose impact is both broad and lasting. Mayor Rebecca Casper described her as “a force for good whose fingerprints are on nearly every major civic and cultural project of the past 30 years.”

RELATED | Idaho Falls mayor recognizes woman with special award for ‘outstanding service and dedication to the community’

“Carrie was a tremendous force in moving projects forward. I will miss my dear friend and her unwavering dedication to advancing the arts, animals, education, and amplifying the voice of the political middle in our society,” says former Idaho Community Foundation Board Member Mary Lynn Hartwell, who was a close friend.

Carrie’s leadership extended far beyond titles or recognition. Her thoughtful approach, integrity, and determination inspired countless others to give, serve, and lead.

Her passing leaves a deep void in the Idaho Falls community and across Idaho, but her impact will continue to shape the state she loved for today, tomorrow, and generations to come.

“Carrie embodied the spirit of volunteerism that Governor Andrus championed — quiet, consistent, and profoundly effective,” said Steve Burns, President and CEO of The Idaho Community Foundation. “She didn’t just give her time; she gave her vision. Idaho is better because Carrie believed in the power of community.”