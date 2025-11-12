Fisherman finds human remains near Salmon River Canyon - East Idaho News

SALMON — A fisherman discovered human remains, a gun, and a handwritten note in a rural area of Salmon on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report around 1:10 p.m. from a fisherman saying he had found human remains along the Salmon River Road.

Lemhi County Sheriff John Bennett and Lemhi County Sergeant Jake Benson responded to contact the reporting party, where they learned the fisherman had been cold from fishing in the Salmon River Canyon, so he climbed the hillside where the sun was shining in an effort to get warm.

The man led deputies to a very rural portion of the Salmon River Road, where they found the remains about 60 yards up from the roadway along the side of a brushy, rocky ravine.

The release states the remains appeared to have been in the elements for several years. A firearm was located, and other evidence was collected from the scene, including a handwritten note.

The remains and evidence collected from the scene were transported to the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation, but the remains were later released to the Lemhi County Coroner.

The identity of the remains has not been confirmed and is pending further investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident, and further details will be released as more information becomes available.