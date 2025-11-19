Idaho quadruple murder case moves forward; suspect deemed competent to stand trial - East Idaho News

RUPERT (Idaho Statesman) — The case of a Burley man accused of murdering four people in southern Idaho is set to continue this week after he was deemed competent to stand trial.

The judges in both Minidoka and Cassia counties, where the separate crimes took place, ruled that 56-year-old Benjamin Naylor is now competent. He was put into mental health treatment after being charged with four counts of first-degree murder. His family has said he struggles with schizophrenia.

RELATED | Family of Burley suspect releases apology to victims of quadruple homicide, citing mental illness

RELATED | Court documents reveal how detectives tracked down Cassia-Minidoka quadruple murder suspect

Police alleged that on July 8, he entered the home of a woman in Rupert and fatally shot her, then shot and killed a couple in their home in Burley that same day . Police also found a man dead in a truck they said could have been killed by Naylor between July 3 and July 8 in Heyburn.

Naylor was transferred to a mental health facility within the maximum security prison run by the Department of Correction. After spending nearly three months there, a psychiatrist contracted through IDOC issued a report on Oct. 20 stating Naylor is believed to be competent for court proceedings. Naylor was then transferred back to the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, Cassia County’s jail, where he is being held without bond.

When Cassia County Judge Scott Lindstrom asked Naylor’s attorney, James Archibald, whether Naylor can decide for himself in the status hearing, Archibald said he was now confident in his client’s ability.

“You’re honor, the first time I met Mr. Naylor was three months ago, he clearly did not understand what was happening around him,” Archibald told Lindstrom. “I met with him this morning, I talked to him on the phone a few weeks ago. He has been restored his competency. He does understand what’s happening now.”

RELATED | Authorities identify Burley man as suspect in 4-person homicide

Pretrial media attention could affect potential jury

The two county’s judges also ruled in favor of allowing Naylor to wear civilian clothes to his preliminary hearing because of the media attention the case has received.

In many high-profile cases, the defendant is allowed to wear civilian clothes, as opposed to jail clothes, Archibald stated during the Minidoka status hearing, to preserve the right to be perceived as innocent until proven guilty.

Minidoka County Judge Douglas Abenroth noted in his order that he believes the media attention and interest in the case has a “substantial probability” of affecting the public perception of him in the county.

Archibald acknowledged that jail clothing could lead to undue prejudice toward the defendant and make it difficult to select a jury.

During that status hearing, prosecuting attorney Lance David Stevenson argued that having Naylor in civilian clothes would jeopardize public safety in cases of emergency.

Abenroth ordered that Naylor have arm and leg restraints during public hearings to ensure the safety of the court. The judge also set boundaries for the media in this case for what images and footage could be published and shared.

Naylor’s preliminary hearing in Cassia County is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday and in Minidoka County at 9 a.m. Friday.