‘Most extreme crime’: Daughter, mother sentenced in Idaho campground murder - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A judge ordered lengthy prison terms for a Nevada daughter and mother who pleaded guilty to working together to kill the daughter’s estranged husband at an Idaho campground.

Melissa Calumpit, 36, and Rosalie Morris, 60, admitted to driving from their home in Battle Mountain, Nevada, on July 12, 2024, to Martin Landing, a campground located about 10 minutes west of Parma in Canyon County, according to the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Once there, Calumpit shot 37-year-old Travis Calumpit, of Parma, in the chest, killing him.

Calumpit pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, while Morris pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting murder.

On Nov. 19, 3rd District Judge Randall Grove sentenced Calumpit to life in prison, with 27 years fixed before she could be eligible for parole. The judge sentenced Morris to 30 years in prison, with 18 years fixed.

“This is about the most extreme crime that people can commit,” Grove said at the sentencing for Morris. “Your goal was essentially to treat Travis Calumpit like a dog — to put him down.”

Melissa Calumpit petitioned for divorce from Travis in 2018 after eight years of marriage, but the two remarried in 2020, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting.

Travis told his stepfather that he was going to meet her at the Canyon County campground in the “hopes that they would reconcile their relationship and go camping” after the remarriage was on the rocks, according to a probable cause affidavit.

But the mother and daughter had other plans.

“Rosalie admitted there had been a family meeting at Rosalie’s residence … they talked about how to get rid of Travis for good,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “ … She planned to do it herself; however, Melissa wanted to come along.”

Police said the dashboard camera on Travis’ car showed Melissa standing beside a vehicle at Martin Landing.

After being shot, Calumpit said, Travis asked, “Why?” She told him, “I’m sorry, I love you,” before running away, according to the affidavit.

Later, Calumpit threw the SIM card from her husband’s phone out the window, and tossed the phone and gun into CJ Strike Reservoir, according to court documents. Rosalie drove her to the reservoir, an affidavit said.

“When a mother helps plot and carry out a cold-blooded murder, it strikes at the very heart of decency,” Canyon County Prosecutor Chris Boyd said in a statement.