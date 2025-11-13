New Idaho Falls business provides custom prosthetics and breast replacements - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Idaho Falls couple behind prosthetics and mastectomy business say it’s a joy to serve customers

Rod and Christine Miller are the faces behind OrthoPro in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Helping people improve the quality of their lives is a cause that brings Rod and Christine Miller a lot of joy.

They are the faces behind OrthoPro, a business that provides customized prosthetic limbs and mastectomy products. It opened in September at 3438 South 15th East, Suite 100, in Idaho Falls.

Christine tells EastIdahoNews.com she’s thrilled to be one of only two mastectomy fitters in the state and explains more about what they offer.

“There are shops that sell some of the pocketed bras, but none of them are certified (by prosthetic, orthotic and mastectomy practitioners),” Christine says. “I (primarily) do off-the-shelf (products). I can do custom, if off-the-shelf doesn’t work. Rod’s expertise is that he can do custom fit (braces or prosthetics).”

Rod says the certifications from the American Board of Certification for Prosthetics and Orthotics and the Board of Certification is a big deal because it requires continual education and experience.

Christine says patients in need of mastectomy products are often unaware of what options are available. Educating people about it is her passion. See what it’s like in the video above.

Prosthetic leg and other products available at OrthoPro in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

There are limited options for this service in eastern Idaho and that’s what prompted them to open a business in Idaho Falls.

Although the couple have ties to the area, they were the owners of OrthoPro in Carson City, Nevada, for 25 years. Michael Johnson recently launched the company in Twin Falls, and the Millers sold the Nevada business to work for him and launch an Idaho Falls branch.

“Mike and Stacey up in Twin Falls knew that I had come to the end of that journey. I have family in Rigby, which includes three grandkids. They said, ‘How would you like to come and work for us?’ We said, ‘Let’s do it,'” Rod says.

The seeds for Rod’s interest in this profession stem back to his childhood. His dad was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic in his mid-30s because of exposure to Agent Orange, a chemical used by the U.S. during the Vietnam War.

Rod’s dad served in the Navy for 24 years. The exposure to the toxic chemicals damaged his immune system. His body started attacking vital organs as a result. His pancreas was destroyed, which stopped the production of insulin. He was eventually diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“A lot of diabetics end up becoming amputees. They often lose sensation in their feet due to circulatory problems because of high blood sugar,” Christine explains.

Rod’s dad never lost a limb, but making prosthetics for veterans became a cause he was passionate about during retirement.

Rod’s upbringing made him interested in health science. When he started college, he decided to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Cosmetic cover for a prosthetic hand at OrthoPro in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Decades later, Rod says it’s been a joy to help change people’s lives for the better. He starts to tear up as he recalls people he’s helped over the years.

“We watch them go from dragging their foot when they come in to looking around as they walk out because they no longer have to stare at the ground and worry about walking on it,” he says.

Christine expresses a similar sentiment, but with a caveat.

“My job brings some joy to women, but it’s not life-changing. They can get by without it. I like to say I can scatter sunshine,” she says.

The Idaho Falls office is currently open on a part-time basis because the Millers serve clients in Twin Falls two days a week. They’re hoping to have a full-time presence in Idaho Falls soon.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, call (208) 733-0505. You can also visit the website.

OrthoPro at 3438 South 15th East, Suite 100 in Idaho Falls | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

