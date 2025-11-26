Thanksgiving travelers, here’s what to expect on the roads this week - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – For those planning to hit the highways for Thanksgiving week in east Idaho, Mother Nature appears to be in a great mood.

While parts of the country are bracing for snow, wind, and all the travel headaches that come with it, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and even Salt Lake City are shaping up to offer smooth sailing, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

Idaho Falls

In Idaho Falls, temperatures will hang out in the mid-40s during the day and dip into the low 20s at night.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, with just a slight chance of an afternoon shower or two on Friday.

No major snowstorms are on the horizon, but with overnight temperatures dropping below freezing, drivers should keep an eye out for an occasional slick bridge or shaded roadway. Otherwise, conditions look very Thanksgiving-friendly.

Pocatello

Expect much of the same in Pocatello, with temperatures even milder. The forecast calls for overcast to mostly cloudy skies from Nov. 26 to 28, with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will hover near freezing.

Friday may bring some gusty winds and a couple of light afternoon showers, but nothing that screams, “Stay home!” As of now, there are no snowstorms or blizzard warnings for the Gate City — meaning roads should remain clear and drivable for holiday travelers.

Salt Lake City area

If your Thanksgiving plans include a trip to Utah, you’re in luck as well. The Wasatch Front will serve up a pleasant mix of clouds and sun with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s throughout the week.

Chilly nights in the 30s are nothing new, and no major storms are expected. Whether you’re flying or driving, conditions look good.

Where the weather won’t be so nice

While east Idaho closes out with a nice November, the Upper Midwest, Northern Plains and Great Lakes are shaping up for a rough go.

A winter system moving through the region is expected to bring snow, strong winds, and possible blizzard- or lake-effect snow conditions, according to national weather outlets.

Areas downwind of the Great Lakes — especially in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York — could see heavy snow, low visibility, slick interstates and significant travel delays.

Before hitting the road

Even with a calm forecast, it’s always smart to double-check conditions before you travel. The Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 Road Report is your best friend this week.

Visit 511.idaho.gov or call 511 to check road-condition reports, weather-station data, detours and chain-law alerts. You can also see the latest east Idaho weather and road conditions on East Idaho News’ weather page.

A quick look before you leave — especially if you’re crossing mountain passes or rural highways — can help you avoid any surprises.