Idaho AG warns about holiday charity scams - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador urged consumer caution this holiday season when responding to solicitations from charities. International Charity Fraud Awareness Week extends through December 12.

The two biggest times of the year for charity scams and fraud are typically Christmas and any period following a natural disaster. Both circumstances appeal to the public’s willingness to assist those in need and a seasonal tradition of charitable giving, which can be exploited by bad actors. But there are tips and tools available to help avoid scams and to make sure your donations are going where you want and helping those in need.

“The holidays, unfortunately, bring out the worst in criminals who exploit our community’s generosity,” said Attorney General Labrador. “We can’t allow scams to undermine legitimate charities or the people who depend on them. It’s up to all of us to stay informed and make smart decisions about our donations.”

Be wary of unfamiliar organizations that contact you for donations.

Real charities don’t demand payment in gift cards or crypto currency.

Don’t click on links in texts or emails – go to the charity’s website instead.

Don’t ever give banking information over the phone, text or email.

Verify charity registration and do your homework before donating.

More prevention tips and research tools for charity scams are available on the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website, ReportScamsIdaho.com.