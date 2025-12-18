Making a music video for famous rapper in Hawaii led this couple to launch video production company in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Owners of local video production company celebrating 3 years of business

IDAHO FALLS – After spending his boyhood snorkeling and surfing the beaches of Hawaii, Dan Guthmiller never envisioned he would own a business in Idaho Falls.

The 31-year-old man and his wife, Sarah, are the owners of Film Garage 208, a video production and marketing agency at 3889 American Way. The business, which is celebrating its third year of operation, offers video and photo production services for businesses and individuals. It also rents space for others to create their own work. They offer a creator pass, which gives patrons daily access to the studio for an hour for a monthly rate.

A variety of amenities are available. Take a tour of part of the building in the video above. Sarah gives a tour of the other half below.

As the business enters its fourth year, Dan tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s been a thrill to work with clients and get to know other business owners in the area.

“It’s been fun to see others do their thing. A lot of different styles of photographers use the studio, and it’s cool to meet a lot of different people,” Dan says.

He enjoys helping clients gain more confidence in their image and their product.

Dan has been using a camera since he was a kid. He started capturing his snorkeling and surfing adventures in Honolulu.

His family moved to Boise when he was in high school and he attended Idaho State University on a football scholarship. There, he met Sarah. The two majored in business and quickly hit it off.

After graduating and getting married, they returned to Hawaii and had the chance to make a music video for rap artist Shwayze. It was for a song called “Unforgettable.”

Sarah’s ties to Idaho Falls eventually prompted them to move back to eastern Idaho and start their own business. They launched Film Garage 208 in a small space at 545 3rd Street before moving into the current building last year.

The Guthmillers say running a video marketing business in Idaho Falls comes with challenges.

“Sometimes, business owners think marketing is not that important,” Sarah says. “You have to sell them really hard on it.”

“You wouldn’t believe how many outreach calls I’ve done to people who say, ‘My business is doing fine,'” Dan adds. “It’s a word-of-mouth town. A lot of places can survive on that, which is great for them. But so many have the potential to be bigger.”

In addition to serving clients, the duo also create their own projects. They host a podcast in their studio and have a Youtube channel where they create video content.

They started hosting a Halloween Film Contest three years ago to give content creators a place to showcase their work. The couple enjoys seeing people use their talents.

The Guthmillers say growth over the years has created a workflow that’s beyond the capacity of two people. Their next goal is to grow their team so they can take their business to the next level.

“When things pick up again — business always picks up at the beginning of the year — we hope to have our people in place to handle more projects and take on more clients,” says Dan.

To rent the space or learn more, click here.

