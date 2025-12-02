Wait, another election? Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Runoff elections are happening in Idaho Falls and Pocatello on Tuesday, Dec. 2, and polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

These runoff elections are occurring because no candidate in these races received more than 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 2. See that election’s full results here.

RELATED | Idaho Falls and Pocatello, here’s what you’ll see on your ballots in the runoff elections

Here are the runoff election candidates and what you need to know.

Idaho Falls

Mayor

Lisa Burtenshaw

Jeffrey Alldridge

Alldridge obtained 47.17% of the votes on election night, while Burtenshaw got 46.65% on Nov. 2.

City Council, Seat 2

Brandon Lee

Teresa Dominick

Lee obtained 33.08% of the votes, while Dominick got 20.51% in the general election.

Pocatello

Mayor

Mark Dahlquist

Greg Cates

Previously, Cates secured 30.83% of the total votes, and Dahlquist got 40.21% of the votes.

Be informed

Municipal elections often see lower voter turnout compared to state or national contests, meaning each ballot carries significant weight in determining local leadership and priorities. Residents are encouraged to learn about the candidates, review their positions and plan to vote.

EastIdahoNews.com sent questionnaires to these candidates. You can learn about their platforms and read their responses to the questions here.

Information on where you can vote is available here.

See what’s on your local ballot here.

Register to vote

If you’ve never registered to vote, have recently moved or forgotten whether you’re still registered, click here.

You will need to update your registration if you recently moved, changed your name or have not voted in the past four years. If you’re not registered or need to update your information, you can register at your polling place.

You can register if:

You’re 18 years of age or older.

A U.S. citizen.

A resident of Idaho for at least 30 days before Election Day.

Bring proof of residence and a photo ID card, like an Idaho driver’s license; a passport; a concealed weapons license issued by an Idaho county sheriff; or an Idaho, federal or tribal ID card.

Documents that work for proof of residence include proof of insurance, a rental agreement, a utility bill or bank statement, paychecks or stubs, or enrollment letters from an Idaho high school or university.

If you’re already registered, bring an ID card like a driver’s license.

In Idaho, people with felony convictions cannot register until after finishing their sentence terms.

Contact your county clerk’s office if you have additional questions.

EastIdahoNews.com will be working late to provide complete election coverage. Up-to-the-second results will be posted as they come in Tuesday evening.