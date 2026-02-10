Police foundation names Sgt. Bryan Lovell as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation has named Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Bryan Lovell as one of its law enforcement officer of the year.

Lovell was recognized with an MVP award Thursday at the foundation’s annual luncheon.

Lovell, who began his law enforcement career in 1994 and joined the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in 2001, has spent more than two decades serving in nearly every corner of the agency. His assignments have ranged from patrol deputy to detective, School Resource Officer supervisor, crash reconstructionist, SWAT team member, and Honor Guard leader. But many in eastern Idaho know him best as the Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer — a role that has made him one of the most visible and trusted faces in local law enforcement.

As PIO, Lovell has built strong, reliable relationships with area news organizations, improving communication between law enforcement and the public. His work coordinating information across multiple agencies during major incidents has earned widespread respect, and smaller jurisdictions frequently seek his guidance. He is also a familiar voice at community events, often volunteering as an announcer or emcee thanks to his humor, communication skills, and calm presence.

Beyond his official duties, Lovell has poured years into youth-focused programs such as DARE and Shop with a Cop, ensuring their continued success and impact on local families. As president of the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, he has helped organize major fundraising efforts, including the Policeman’s Ball and the annual Guns and Hoses softball game benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Lovell also serves through the Bonneville County Employee Association, regularly volunteering his time to support countywide events.

Lovell accepted his award alongside four other officers who were honored for their contributions to law enforcement and public safety. EastIdahoNews.com will share a story and video about each recipient this week.

